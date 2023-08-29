Win Real Prizes with Ronaldo’s New CR7 NFT Collection!

• Cristiano Ronaldo took a lie detector test from Binance in order to celebrate the 838 goals of his career.

CR7 and Binance Celebrate Goals with Lie Detector Test

A teaser on Twitter depicts Cristiano Ronaldo being challenged with a polygraph by crypto giant Binance. The iconic forward answered a dramatic question about his pro athlete career for the upgraded Forever CR7 non-fungible token (NFT) collection, celebrating the 838 goals of Ronaldo’s career.

CR7 NFT Collection

The landmark NFT collection launched in November 2022 and is tiered into four levels – Normal and Rare NFTs can be purchased for $10 – $30 each, enabling soccer and blockchain fans to own a piece of history. However, these do not come with any physical perks. The higher price range tokens include real-life benefits and a thank you message from Ronaldo himself. Very sought after are the Super Super Rare (SSR) NFTs, which represent the highest rarity, as only seven were minted. These portray goal 649, known as the Bicycle Kick – deemed by Ronaldo to be his best goal ever.

Physical Perks Depending on Rarity

Normal or rare NFT boxes contain impeccable goals by Ronaldo but don’t offer any physical benefits whereas higher price range tokens offer real-life perks such as one-to-one soccer training sessions with Ronaldo; free tickets to Binance Blockchain Week in Istanbul; meet and greets; football t-shirts signed by Ronaldo etc .

Binance Lie Detector Test

In order to reveal the latest developments for this elite NFT collection, Binance gave legendary soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo a lie detector test and asked him some hard questions regarding his professional athlete career. The video serves as an introduction to the upgrade of the Forever CR7 series which includes interactive traits such as physical rewards depending on rarity level .

Conclusion

The Forever CR7 non-fungible token (NFT) collection celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s 838 goals throughout his impressive career while offering various physical benefits depending on its rarity level ranging from one-to-one soccer training session with him all up to free tickets to attend major events at Istanbul’s Binance Blockchain Week event..