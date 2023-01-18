VIPs Discuss Blockchain’s Future at 0xpo, Crypties, and Web Summit

• Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti was interviewed at 0xpo Crossroads on November 3.

• The Crypties 2022 awards gala was held in December 2022 in Miami.

• At Web Summit in Lisbon, Tezos Co-founder Kathleen Breitman discussed proof-of-stake and NFT gaming.

At 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco on November 3, Decrypt’s Jason Nelson interviewed Francesco Agosti, one of the minds behind the popular Solana dapp. Agosti spoke about the history of Phantom and his hopes for the future of Web3.

In December 2022, Decrypt Studios held the inaugural Crypties awards gala in Miami at Art Basel. The event was hosted by Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and sponsored by a number of different crypto projects, including Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721. Statuettes were awarded in nine categories.

At Web Summit in Lisbon, Decrypt’s Stephen Graves interviewed Tezos Co-founder Kathleen Breitman. Breitman discussed how the Tezos blockchain has been using a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception and her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming.

In addition, at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco on November 3, Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock joined Decrypt’s Jason Nelson for an extensive panel on raising venture money even during Crypto Winter.

