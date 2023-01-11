Stay Up to Date with Decrypt Studios‘ Live Events!

• Live Events include Onstage panels and interviews from conferences and summits.

• Examples of Live Events include The Crypties 2022, Tezos Web Summit 2022, and Raising in a Bear Market.

• Live Events are hosted by Decrypt Studios and sponsored by a variety of crypto projects.

Live Events are one of the most exciting and informative ways to stay up to date on the latest developments in the world of cryptocurrency. Decrypt Studios, the world's premier source for cryptocurrency news and events, hosts a range of Live Events that bring together some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss the latest projects, trends, and topics.

Onstage panels and interviews from conferences and summits provide attendees with an up-close and personal look at the most pressing issues in the industry today. The Crypties 2022 is just one example of the Live Events that Decrypt Studios hosts. Held in December 2022 at Art Basel in Miami, the inaugural Crypties awards gala was emceed by Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and featured presenters from a range of crypto projects. The evening was sponsored by Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721.

Other Live Events hosted by Decrypt Studios include Tezos Web Summit 2022, in which Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman talks about how the Tezos blockchain has used a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception, her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming with Decrypt’s Stephen Graves onstage at Web Summit in Lisbon. Raising in a Bear Market is another key Live Event that brings together Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock to join Decrypt’s Jason Nelson at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco to discuss raising venture money even during Crypto Winter.

