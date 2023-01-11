Raising Venture Capital in Crypto Winter: Experts Weigh In at 0xpo Summit

• Lisa Rubin, a blockchain attorney with Paul Hastings, discussed legal misconceptions the industry still holds at 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco

On November 3, Decrypt held the 0xpo Crossroads event in San Francisco, featuring a talk from Lisa Rubin, a blockchain attorney with Paul Hastings. Rubin discussed legal misconceptions that the industry still holds, such as the idea that crypto companies don’t need to seek legal advice before launching. She highlighted the importance of understanding the legal implications of any decisions made within the industry, as well as the potential risks and liabilities associated with blockchain technology.

The following month, Decrypt Studios held the inaugural Crypties awards gala at Art Basel in Miami. The evening was hosted by Josh Ostrovsky, better known as “The Fat Jewish”, and was sponsored by a range of crypto projects, such as Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721. Nine statuettes were awarded in various categories, with presenters from a range of crypto projects.

Also on December 2022, Decrypt’s Stephen Graves interviewed Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, onstage at Web Summit in Lisbon. Breitman discussed the Tezos blockchain’s use of a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception, her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming.

Finally, at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco on November 3, Decrypt’s Jason Nelson moderated a panel on raising venture money, even during Crypto Winter. Panelists included Clay Robbins, founder of Slow Ventures; Soona Amhaz, CEO of Volt Capital; Sarah Guo, a partner at Conviction and formerly Greylock; and Alex Strzesniewski, founder of AngelBlock. The panel discussed the challenges of fundraising in a bear market, and how investors can still find opportunities in the crypto space.