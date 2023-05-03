Pepe Memecoin Soars Into TOP 100, Market Cap Hits $525M

• PEPE (memecoin) has entered the global crypto charts at #89 with a market cap of $525M.

• Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao commented on the project in an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Twitter Spaces, saying that Binance doesn’t like coins with small circulating supply and tries to avoid pump and dump situations.

• Despite CZ’s comments, popular crypto YouTuber YourPOP deems the collaboration of Binance and Pepe Token “inevitable.”

Pepe (Memecoin) Enters Global Crypto Charts

Emerging memecoin PEPE is the top gainer of the week, entering the global crypto charts at #89 with a market cap of $525M. The frog-themed coin catapulted by 365% since last week while it has over 71,000 holders according to Etherscan. At press time, the Pepe trades at $0.00000120 according to CoinGecko.

Binance CEO Comments On Project

Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao recently replied to a question from popular crypto influencer YourPOP regarding listing Pepe on Binance during an AMA session on Twitter Spaces. He stated that Binance avoids coins with small circulating supply due to potential for pump and dumps. His statement caused immense backlash from Crypto Twitter but part of the community still insists that PEPE be listed on Binance even though YourPOP deemed it „inevitable“.

Surging Trading Volume

$PEPE has been the ninth most traded cryptocurrency in the world in the past 24 hours with a surging trading volume of $387,792,875 dominating 0.042% of the market. This indicates that its gaining momentum and attracting more attention in the crypto space as well as breaking new resistance lines up to #89..

Twitter Presence

The iconic internet meme also scored 149,000 followers on Twitter this week which is quite impressive for three-week-old memecoin project .

Conclusion

Despite CZ’s somewhat negative assessment from CZ, $PEPE continues to attract attention in both cryptocurrency circles as well as social media presence making it one of top gaining cryptocurrencies this week!