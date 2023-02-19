Get Ready For the Runway! Decentraland Holds Emote Contest

• Decentraland has announced an emote contest ahead of the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week.

• Participants can submit their best, unique emotes for the runway and win awards including 800 MANA.

• The contest is open to everyone and submissions close on March 20th.

Decentraland Announces Emote Contest

Decentraland has announced it is holding an emote contest ahead of its second annual Metaverse Fashion Week. Players can participate in the event to win fun and exciting awards.

Rules

The metaverse has lined up several rewards for contestants and is excited to encourage Emote creators to get into the Metaverse Fashion Week mood. Starting February 16, participants can participate until March 20th in the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 Emote event. Decentraland will feature the first-place winning emote in the Community Fashion Show and distribute 800 MANA to them. The metaverse will also be rewarding the second to fifth-place winning emote with 600 MANA. Decentraland has shared that the contest is open to everyone. Participants must publish the emotes in the Marketplace and submit their best and most unique emotes for the runway by filling out a dedicated form.

Submission Guidelines

Emotes must be approved and published in the DCL marketplace before March 20th, they should be related to Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, participants can submit up to three emotes, only one prize per person, creators must share their email address with Decentraland when submitting, consenting to Decentaland using submissions for marketing purposes if necessary.

Judging Panel

Shibu (Art Director at Decentaland), Isa Souza Gomes (3D animator at Decentaland), PeanutButta (Community Manager at Decentaland) will judge all entries based on fluidity of movement, creativity, originality and overall aesthetic appeal of each submission.

Rewards

First place winners will receive 800 MANA as well as have their emote featured at Community Fashion show while second through fifth place winners will receive 600 MANA each deposited directly into their wallets after judging process is complete