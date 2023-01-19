Gathering the Crypto Elite: Live Events Highlight Industry’s Latest Developments

• The article discusses Live Events from conferences and summits such as 0xpo Crossroads, The Crypties 2022, Web Summit 2022, and 0xpo Summit.

Live events have become an important part of the crypto and blockchain industry. From conferences and summits to awards ceremonies and panel discussions, these events bring together the brightest minds in the space and provide an opportunity to learn from the experts. In November, Decrypt Studios held the 0xpo Crossroads event in San Francisco, featuring an onstage interview with Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti. During the event, Agosti discussed the history of Phantom and his thoughts on Web3.

In December, Decrypt Studios held the inaugural Crypties awards gala at Art Basel in Miami. Hosted by Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“), the event featured presenters from a range of crypto projects and awarded statuettes in nine categories. The evening was sponsored by companies such as Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721.

At Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman discussed the Tezos blockchain’s use of proof-of-stake mechanism, her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum, and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming with Decrypt’s Stephen Graves.

At 0xpo Summit in San Francisco, Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock joined Decrypt’s Jason Nelson onstage for an extensive panel on raising venture money even during Crypto Winter.

These live events provide an invaluable opportunity for the crypto and blockchain industry to come together and discuss the latest developments in the space. Through these events, the industry can gain valuable insights into the history of the technology, learn about the newest projects, and get advice on how to succeed in a bear market.