friend.tech: The latest crypto sensation, but is it a security?

Summary

Rise of Friend.tech

Friend.tech is a decentralized social app built on Coinbase’s Layer-2 Base launched on August 10. It allows its users to tokenize their profile by selling “shares” of themselves and unlocking the private messaging function for those that acquire shares in them. The platform has quickly grown popular and at press time, it has gained over 100,000 users with transaction count and inflows also skyrocketing according to Dune. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire even suggested a LinkedIn version of the app transposing the concept into business capacity. Furthermore, it has attracted big names such as NBA star Grayson Allen and X influencers like Frank DeGods and gainzy222 as reported by TechCrunch. On-chain metrics show that friend.tech ecosystem is thriving with cumulative transactions reaching 1.6 million and generating 1.777k ETH ($3.01 million USD) in protocol fees to date making it the second biggest revenue-generating app across all chains per DeFiLlama .

Questions Over Security Status

Despite its impressive start, questions have begun to mount over friend.tech’s potential securities status due to US crypto industry not having any clarity on what constitutes a security and SEC’s history of crypto litigations .

Potential Implications

Given these concerns regarding its securities status, if deemed so then friend.tech could face significant implications from regulatory bodies which might significantly impact its growth going forward .

Conclusion

Although friend.tech has seen tremendous success since launch , its future remains uncertain given the lack of regulatory clarity around cryptocurrencies in general , particularly around what constitutes a security offering . As such , this will be one to watch as more information becomes available .