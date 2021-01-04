Financial Times publishes a headline about Bitcoin on the 12th anniversary of the genesis block

Bitcoin gets front page publicity thanks to the Financial Times 12 years after its birth.

Bitcoin (BTC) received a fitting but accidental birthday gift on January 4 when the Financial Times made the front page of the twelfth anniversary of the genesis block.

Released on Monday, the next FT headline had already circulated on Bitcoin Machine social networks about cryptosystems before its publication.

12 years later: no ransom, just Bitcoin

The left column of the home page was dedicated to Bitcoin’s price increase, while the attached price chart made it the main image of the item.

Weekly BTC/USD candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

The timing couldn’t have been more precise, as it came just one day after Bitcoin celebrated its twelfth birthday. On January 3, 2009, another mainstream newspaper, The Times, based in the UK, ran the now infamous headline, „Chancellor on the brink of second bank bailout“, which was added to the first block of Bitcoin transactions, also known as the genesis block.

Keeping the Bitcoin company in 2021 was a headline, which some may argue is just as appropriate, related to coronavirus blockages, something that caused great economic damage and led to the printing of money on an unprecedented scale. As expected, proponents of Bitcoin as solid money and a refuge from fiat inflation were in a celebratory mood when the FT headline became public. „On the first business day of 2021, #Bitcoin takes its rightful place at the top of the Financial Times,“ summarised Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, to Twitter followers, adding a quote from French author Victor Hugo.

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin has already distinguished itself as a macro investment in 2021, having completely outperformed traditional assets in just four days. The same was true for 2020 and most years before, with only other cryptosystems and later Tesla shares providing significant competition.

„Bitcoin and Ether $ETH are already the biggest hits of 2021,“ tweeted Gemini exchange co-founder Tyler Winklevoss as the week began.

On 3 January there was also a marked decrease in the exchange balances, which recalls a publicity effort by Bitcoin OG Trace Mayer over the last three years.

Dubbed the „Proof of keys“, Mayer called on investors to withdraw their currencies from mass exchanges on the same day in January as a means of taking control of personal finances and respecting the Bitcoin spirit of „being your own bank“.

By Monday, however, the trend had already reversed, with sudden volatility at Bitcoin causing funds to return to the exchange’s order books.