Exploring the Crypto Scene: Upcoming Events for Web3 and Beyond!

On November 3, Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti will be appearing at 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco, where he will be sitting down with Decrypt’s Jason Nelson to discuss the history of Phantom and what the future holds for Web3. The event is the perfect opportunity for the public to hear about the journey of this popular Solana dapp and what lies ahead for the project.

In December 2022, Decrypt Studios will be hosting the inaugural Crypties awards gala at Art Basel in Miami. This star-studded event will be hosted by Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“), and will feature presenters from a range of crypto projects. The evening will be sponsored by Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721.

Meanwhile, at Web Summit in Lisbon, Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman will be joining Decrypt’s Stephen Graves onstage to discuss the Tezos blockchain and its use of a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception. She will also be discussing her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming.

