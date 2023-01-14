Crypto Winter: Decrypt Studios Connects With Industry at Major Events

• Decrypt Studios held the inaugural Crypties awards gala in December 2022 at Art Basel in Miami.

At Decrypt Studios, the inaugural Crypties awards gala was held in December 2022 at Art Basel in Miami. Emceed by Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and sponsored by Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721, the evening saw nine categories of crypto projects awarded statuettes.

November saw two major events for Decrypt. The first was at 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco, where Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti sat down with Decrypt’s Jason Nelson to discuss the history of Phantom and what he’s looking forward to in Web3. At the same venue, 0xpo Summit saw a panel of venture capitalists discussing raising money during Crypto Winter. The panel, featuring Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock, was moderated by Decrypt’s Jason Nelson.

In Lisbon, Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman spoke at Web Summit. During the discussion, she talked about how the Tezos blockchain has used a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception, her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming with Decrypt’s Stephen Graves.

