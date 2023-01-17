Crypto Industry Insights: 0xpo Summit & Crossroads Speakers

• Lisa Rubin, a blockchain attorney with Paul Hastings, discussed legal misconceptions in the crypto industry at 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco.

• Kathleen Breitman and a panel of venture capitalists spoke about raising in a bear market at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco.

At 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco on November 3, Lisa Rubin, a blockchain attorney with Paul Hastings, sat down with Decrypt’s Jason Nelson to discuss legal misconceptions the industry still holds. Lisa stressed the importance of crypto companies seeking legal advice before launch, highlighting the potential risks and liabilities of not doing so.

The inaugural Crypties awards gala was held in December 2022 at Art Basel in Miami. With emcee Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and presenters from a range of crypto projects, statuettes were awarded in nine categories. The evening was sponsored by Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721.

Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of the Tezos blockchain, spoke about how the Tezos blockchain has used a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception onstage at Web Summit in Lisbon. She also discussed her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming with Decrypt’s Stephen Graves.

Meanwhile, a panel of venture capitalists spoke about raising in a bear market at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco. Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock joined Decrypt’s Jason Nelson for an extensive discussion about the state of venture capital in crypto and what it takes to raise money even during Crypto Winter. The panelists shared their experiences, advice, and tips for navigating the landscape as a crypto entrepreneur.

