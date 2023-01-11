Crypto Industry Continues to Thrive with Innovative Events

• Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti was featured in a live event at 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco.

• The Crypties 2022 gala was held in December 2022 at Art Basel in Miami.

• Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman spoke at Web Summit in Lisbon, and a panel of venture capitalists discussed raising money in a bear market at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco.

At 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco on November 3, Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti was featured in a live event to discuss the history of Phantom and what he’s looking forward to in Web3. Meanwhile, in December 2022 at Art Basel in Miami, Decrypt Studios held the inaugural Crypties awards gala. With emcee Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and presenters from a range of crypto projects, statuettes were awarded in nine categories. The evening was sponsored by Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721.

At Web Summit in Lisbon, Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman talked about how the Tezos blockchain has used a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception, her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming with Decrypt’s Stephen Graves onstage. Finally, a panel of venture capitalists discussed raising money in a bear market at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco on November 3. The panel included Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock, and was moderated by Decrypt’s Jason Nelson.

The events of November and December 2022 highlighted the state of the crypto industry and the developments that were occurring at the time. From the history of Phantom to the Crypties Awards to the deep dive into raising venture money, the events showcased the energy and innovation that the industry was continuing to bring to the table. They gave insight into the current state of the industry and the potential that it had to continue to grow and evolve. With these events in the rearview mirror, the crypto industry continues to move forward with optimism and enthusiasm.