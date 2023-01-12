Crypto Industry Buzz: From 0xpo to Crypties to Web Summit

Bullet Points:

At 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco on November 3, Phantom Co-Founder Francesco Agosti sat down with Decrypt’s Jason Nelson to discuss the history of Phantom and what he hoped to see in Web3. Later that month, the Crypties 2022 awards gala was held at Art Basel in Miami. With emcee Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and presenters from a range of crypto projects, statuettes were awarded in nine categories. Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman also spoke at Web Summit in Lisbon that month, discussing how the Tezos blockchain has used a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception, her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum and sharding, progressive decentralization, and NFT gaming with Decrypt’s Stephen Graves.

Finally, venture capitalists discussed raising funds in a bear market at 0xpo Summit in San Francisco. Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock joined Decrypt’s Jason Nelson to discuss the topic. They discussed the challenges and opportunities of raising funds in a bear market, and offered advice to entrepreneurs on how to navigate the fundraising process.

