Create Your Own Unique AI Art with Binance’s AI NFT Generator

• Binance is making a comeback with their AI NFT Generator.

• The tool, which was formerly known as Bicasso, enables users to mint NFTs at negligible costs.

• To celebrate the launch of Bixel, there will be a promotional contest from July 26 to August 10.

Binance Re-Launches AI NFT Generator

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has announced the return of its AI NFT generator under a new name – Bixel. This DALL-E and Midjourney-like tool allows users to mint NFTs at negligible costs and can be used indefinitely.

What is an AI NFT Generator?

An AI NFT generator is a type of generative tool that utilizes artificial intelligence in order to generate unique images based on prompts such as anime, fantasy or cyberpunk styles. It allows users to create digital art with no cost involved and also provides an opportunity for them to win 1 BNB by participating in the promotional contest from July 26th until August 10th.

Features of Bixel

Bixel offers several features for users including:

• Generating ten different images per day for free;

• Minting generated images as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the BNB chain at a cost of 0.008BNB (approximately $2);

• Participating in ‚The Bixel‘ promotional contest from July 26th till August 10th for a chance to win 1BNB; and

Benefits of Using an AI NFT Generator

Using an AI NFT generator offers numerous benefits including:

• Ability to create digital artworks free of charge;

• Opportunity to mint unique artwork as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) at minimal cost; and

• Chance to participate in ‘The Bixel’ promotional contest for winning rewards worth up to 1BNB token.

Conclusion

AI technology has made it easier than ever before to generate unique artworks through tools like DALL-E and Midjourney while also enabling users the ability to mint these pieces as tokens on blockchain networks like Binance’s own platform – all without incurring any significant costs or taking part in time consuming processes. With the re-launch of its own AI powered tool – ‘Bixel’ – , users now have even more options when it comes creating digital artwork that they can own forever!