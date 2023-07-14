Coinbase Challenges SEC, Seeks Dismissal in Pre-Motion Hearing

• Coinbase has recently filed a response to the SEC’s complaint, seeking dismissal of the case.

• The SEC is attempting to strike out most of Coinbase’s defense.

• Coinbase is pushing for its proposed timeline for motions to dismiss, ahead of a pre-motion conference scheduled for July 13.

Coinbase Challenges SEC Delay Tactics

Coinbase has challenged recent attempts by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delay its hunt for dismissal in their ongoing case. In a filing on Wednesday, July 12, Coinbase lawyers questioned the merits of SEC’s motion to strike out the exchange’s defense and pushed against any delays to their own schedule for motions to dismiss.

Coinbase Seeks Dismissal of Case

On June 28, Coinbase revealed its intent to seek dismissal of the case via a response filing made against the SEC’s complaint. The crypto exchange argued that their response offered factual and legal reasons why the major questions doctrine should prevent the SEC from asserting jurisdiction over cryptocurrency markets.

SEC Motion To Strike Defense

In retaliation, the SEC attempted to strike out most of Coinbase’s defense on July 7. While this motion must be proven in order for it to be successful, prominent crypto legal commentator James “MetaLawMan” Murphy believes that permission will typically be granted in these circumstances.

Pre-Motion Conference Scheduled

The hearing which will determine whether or not Coinbase will be granted permission to file its motions to dismiss is set for Thursday, July 13th – hence why Coinbase have argued against delays so as not interfere with their proposed timeline for said motions.

Conclusion

As this case shifts further into high gear it remains unclear who will ultimately prevail – however both sides have now voiced their opinions ahead of what could prove an important pre-motion conference tomorrow morning.