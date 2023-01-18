Blockchain Events: Crypto Experts Share Advice Across the Globe

Bullet Points:

At 0xpo Crossroads in San Francisco on November 3, Lisa Rubin, a blockchain attorney with Paul Hastings, discussed legal misconceptions the industry still holds. Rubin encouraged crypto companies to seek legal advice before launching, as there are often many nuances that need to be taken into account.

In December 2022, Decrypt Studios held the inaugural Crypties awards gala at Art Basel in Miami. The evening was hosted by Josh Ostrovsky („The Fat Jewish“) and featured presenters from a range of crypto projects, including Polygon, Filecoin Foundation, Lamina1, Async, BeetsDAO, The Gold Mask, Gem Set, Breakout, Anonymous, Infinite Objects, Ape Water, Decentralized Pictures, and Vault 721. Nine categories were honored at the awards show, and the evening was a resounding success.

At Web Summit in Lisbon, Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman spoke about the Tezos blockchain and how it has used a proof-of-stake mechanism since its inception. She also discussed her admiration for Tendermint, Ethereum, and sharding, as well as progressive decentralization and NFT gaming.

At 0xpo Summit in San Francisco on November 3, a panel discussed raising venture money even during Crypto Winter. The panelists included Clay Robbins of Slow Ventures, Soona Amhaz of Volt Capital, Sarah Guo of Conviction and formerly Greylock, and Alex Strzesniewski of AngelBlock. They discussed the difficulties of raising money in a bear market, and provided practical advice on how to succeed in this challenging landscape.

